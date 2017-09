08:12 Reported News Briefs Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Fatah delegation to Cairo for reconcilation talks Chairman Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority has confirmed a report that a Fatah delegation will travel to Cairo to discuss ideas to achieve unity with Hamas and end the internal PA split.



The delegation will meet with Egyptian officials. Earlier this week, a Hamas delegation headed by Ismail Haniyeh met with senior Egyptian officials.