08:08 Reported News Briefs Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Elul 23, 5777 , 14/09/17 Netanyahu lands in Mexico City Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has landed in Mexico City. During the visit he will meet with President Enrique Peña Nieto, representatives of the Jewish community and Israeli and local businessmen.