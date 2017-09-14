Liberman: No political crisis because of draft ruling

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said, Thursday morning, that there is no political crisis because of Tuesday's Supreme Court decision on the draft law.

in an interview with Israel public radio, the chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party said, "The opposition and the media have an interest, but I think the government is very stable and there is no reason to dismantle it," said Liberman, who criticized the court, saying, "The judiciary has blatantly entered into the areas of the executive and legislative branches."