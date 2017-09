Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, stressed on Wednesday that the UN’s the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would “by no means” have access to Iran’s classified information, the Iranian Tasnim news agency reports.

Speaking to reporters in Sochi, Russia, Zarif said there is a clear framework for cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, and that the UN nuclear watchdog can only inspect Iranian sites built for nuclear activities.