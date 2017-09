Dr. Michael Ben-Ari, head of the Otzma Yehudit party, on Wednesday wrote to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit through Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, demanding that he apply the Supreme Court’s ruling cancelling the amendment to the draft law to the Arab sector as well as to haredim.

In his letter, Ben-Ari called on Mandelblit to at the very least obligate Israeli Arabs to serve in the national civil service.