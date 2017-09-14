Abbas: We won't agree to expanded autonomy

The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which convened in Ramallah on Wednesday for a meeting headed by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, repeated its position that categorically rejects any interim agreements with Israel - including the establishment of a Palestinian state with temporary borders or expanded autonomy.

A statement issued following the meeting and quoted by the PA’s official Wafa news agency said that the PLO adheres to "international law, international legitimacy, the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and within the 1967 borders, and in resolving all final status issues based on the relevant decisions of the international institutions as a single source of legitimacy and within the framework of an international conference with full powers."