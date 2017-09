MK Yigal Guetta (Shas) will submit his resignation letter to Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Nava Boker on Thursday.

Boker is filling in for Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein who is on a visit abroad.

"In a conversation I held with him this evening, I tried to talk him out of resigning and asked him to postpone our meeting, so that he could reconsider the matter. MK Guetta is a worthy and respected Knesset member and I regret his resignation," said MK Boker.