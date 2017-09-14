The Israel Tax Authority is investigating a case in Romania involving a lawyer close to the Prime Minister, Channel 2 News reported on Wednesday.
According to the report, the investigation has nothing to do with the Prime Minister himself.
News BriefsElul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17
Report: Attorney close to Prime Minister at the center of an investigation in Romania
