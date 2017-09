22:53 Reported News Briefs Elul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17 Elul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17 Moshe Friedman brings hi-tech to the ultra-Orthodox Read more Allison Josephs hosts Moshe Friedman, co-founder of Kamatech - a program that trains charedim to join the tech workforce. ► ◄ Last Briefs