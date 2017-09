21:52 Reported News Briefs Elul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17 Elul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17 Liberman to haredim: 'Either national service, or no subsidies' Read more Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman demanded that all haredi Jews draft to the IDF in the wake of Supreme Court ruling. ► ◄ Last Briefs