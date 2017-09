18:02 Reported News Briefs Elul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17 Elul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17 Watch: WCJ uncovers 'lethal reporting' in Arab-Israeli conflict Read more Professor Richard Landes speaks with World Jewish Congress about 'Pallywood,' fake news to paint Israel as a monster. ► ◄ Last Briefs