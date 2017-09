16:18 Reported News Briefs Elul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17 Elul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17 Report: McMaster says Hezbollah not a terror group Read more August meeting with US officials grew heated when H.R. McMaster rejected Israel's Hezbollah concerns, denied it was a terror group. ► ◄ Last Briefs