14:55 Reported News Briefs Elul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17 Elul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17 'Defeat the enemy in a decisive and crushing manner' Read more Bennett in Northern Corps exercise: 'The era of wars that end in a draw must end. IDF forces are in good shape and high motivation level.' ► ◄ Last Briefs