13:48 Reported News Briefs Elul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17 Elul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17 Deputy FM tears apart 'Palestinian refugee' myth Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely says it's inconceivable that UNRWA grants refugee status to fifth-generation 'Palesitnians,' says international law only recognizes one generation of refugees. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs