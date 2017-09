13:17 Reported News Briefs Elul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17 Elul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17 Zeev Elkin: 'Abbas begot Oslo - and he'll bury it' Read more 'Not many remember, but Abbas was the one who whispered in Arafat's ear and motivated him to go ahead,' Minister says. ► ◄ Last Briefs