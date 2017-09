07:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17 Elul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17 South Korea discovers traces of radioactive gas after North Korea test South Korea announced the discovery of traces of radioactive gases, leftover from North Korea's last missile test. North Korea's last test used a thermonuclear weapon. ► ◄ Last Briefs