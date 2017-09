Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) on Tuesday visited Kiryat Arba and Hevron, and prayed at the Cave of the Patriarchs with other Shas MKs.

After a visit to the Machpela House, Minister Deri continued to a display at Beit Hadassah which tells the history of the Jewish community in Hevron. After viewing the exhibit, Deri toured the local museum as well and signed the guest book.