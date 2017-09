Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday met with Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes, who came to Buenos Aires especially for the meeting.

"I think you're a great friend and I think that there is a lot of potential in the cooperation that we have for the betterment of both our peoples and to help, to the extent that Israel can offer its experience in technology, agriculture, water, security, all the matters that we've discussed and will discuss,” Netanyahu told Cartes.