Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who is on a state visit to Argentina, on Tuesday rejected reports in Israel that he intends to dissolve the Knesset and hold elections that will be a kind of "referendum" in the wake of the police investigations against him.

Speaking at a press conference in Buenos Aires, Netanyahu said, "It's nonsense. I'm not going to go to elections. I intend to complete this term and lead the Likud to a big victory in the 2019 elections."