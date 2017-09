00:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17 Elul 22, 5777 , 13/09/17 Russian Defense Minister meets Assad Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Tuesday held talks with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in Damascus. The two sides discussed military cooperation and joint actions against jihadists in Syria, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry. ► ◄ Last Briefs