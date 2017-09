23:07 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 Netanyahu asks Argentinians: Help combat Iranian terror Prime Minister Netanyahu asked Argentine president Mauricio Macri to increase efforts to fight Iranian terror and its proxies. Netanyahu reminded his host of the two attacks suffered by the Jewish community in Buenos Aires, one against the Israeli embassy and the other against the Jewish community center. Netanyahu added that Iran and the Hezbollah had initiated the attacks and would continue to plan such attacks all over the world unless they are stopped."

