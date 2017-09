21:59 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 Deri in Hevron: 'Moving to visit here before New Year' Interior Minister Aryeh Deri visited the Jewish community in Hevron and Kiryat Arba. Deri remarked that "it is very moving to be here just before the New Year and to request from our forefathers and mothers to pray on our behalf." He also said that it was "a pleasure to see people studying in the Cave of the Patriarchs."

► ◄ Last Briefs