New book: Civil Administration has 'anti-Jewish agenda'

Yaakov Sabag spent 21 years in the Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria working in conjunction with the Palestinians.

After he was dismissed from reserve duty he decided to write a book in which he describes the poor behavior of the administration in governing the region.

Sabag says that the Civil Administration refers to the Jewish population as occupiers and therefore refuses to grant them rights and land.

The Administration hotly denied Sabag's charges, claiming that they work "day and night to maintain the security of Israel and its residents. The Government Coordination unit works under the political leadership and with total transparency and all of its acts are authorized by IDF leaders and by the political echelon."



