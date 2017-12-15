Hotovely: UN playing with fire, could lose funding

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely, who is on a working visit to the US, responded to the publication by the UN Human Rights Commission of a blacklist of companies active over the Green Line.

"The UN is playing with fire. As long as it continues to act against Israel, it will lose funding. Acts like this can hit the UN like a boomerang," Hotovely warned.

"Israel is working together with the US to establish an action plan to stop the UN bias against Israel. The UN Human Rights Commission is the most hypocritical arena and that is where the changes must begin first," Hotovely concluded.