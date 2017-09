The Chief Rabbinate responded to the Supreme Court ruling stating that restaurants can present the standards they use to prepare food but cannot place an alternative Kashrut certificate.

"The court has created confusion and a huge problem for kashrut observers in Israel," the rabbinate stated. "Through this ruling the court harms consumers who wish to observe kashrut but are not familiar with the halakhic standards. This is a black day for kashrut observers in the state of Israel."