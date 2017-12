MK Yair Lapid(Yesh Atid) welcomed the Supreme Court decision to cancel the amendment allowing yeshiva students not to enlist in the IDF.

"IDF enlistment is for everyone, not just for suckers who don't have a party in the coalition. We're done with being suckers. The court ruled that there is no such thing as first-class and second-class citizens, and there is no such thing as a law without enforcement."