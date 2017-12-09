Israel Institute of Democracy welcomes court decision

The Israel Institute of Democracy responded to the Supreme Court decision cancelling the amendment exempting haredim from conscription.

Yochanan Plasner, the president of the institute, said that "the court had no choice but to return the discriminatory law to the Knesset in order to establish a more just arrangement. The present law is devoid of meaning. The state doesn't even reach the minimum level of haredi conscription which it established and there is not even a vestige of attempts to bring a more significant rise in haredi conscription."

Plasner called for a new law which would achieve equality and meet IDF requirements.