MK Eyal Ben-Reuven(Zionist Union) responded to the Supreme Court decision to cancel the amendment which provides an exemption for haredim from IDF conscription.

"The court proved again that it is the guardian of democracy and equality in Israeli society,' Ben-Reuven said. "This is an opportunity to legislate a law requiring haredim to serve without opening a war against them. I doubt whether the Netanyahu government in the present coalition could create such a balanced law."