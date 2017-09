MK Rahel Azaria(Kulanu) the director of the committe for reforms and the initiator of the Kashrut privatization law, welcomed the Supreme Court decision to allow businesses to say they keep kosher even without a rabbinical certification.

Azaria said that this will help food businesses represent what is happening in their business and will allow other kashrut bodies to work in the field. This is another step in dismantling the monopoly on Kashrut.