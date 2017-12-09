Ariel to Bennett: We will fight for unity

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel spoke at the National Union conference Tuesday and called for unity with the Jewish Home party. Ariel said that his faction would "fight for unity in our camp which will bring success and influence the people of Israel and the land of Israel."

Ariel called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to adopt the "decisive plan" of MK Betzalel Smotrich. "There will not be two states between the Jordan and the sea, just one sovereign state for the people of Israel. We must state emphatically- it is all ours."

Ariel added that the Knesset would repeal the ability of the Supreme Court to strike down laws.