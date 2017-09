The number of casualties from Hurricane Irma in the US has risen to 10, but official sources state that the number is expected to rise especially in the southernmost islands of the US, the Keys, where the storm hit at level 4 with winds of 215 kph.

6 people died in Florida, 3 in Georgia and 1 in South Carolina.

The governor of Monroe county, which includes the Keys, warns of a "humanitarian crisis" in the region since food, water and gasoline shortages are critical.