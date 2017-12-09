Supreme Court 'detached from Jewish tradition'

The Supreme Court decision to cancel the amendment to the Enlistment Law aroused sharp reactions from haredi MKs who attacked the judiciary system's decision to adjudicate on the matter.

MK Meir Porush said that "the judicial activism of the court emasculates the importance of the Knesset legislation which becomes superfluous."

MK Uri Maklev who heads the Science and Technology committee said that the court is "gnawing away at the fundamentals of the Jewish nation by "harming the holy Torah which is the rock of our existence. This ruling proves once again that the court is detached from Jewish values and from Torah."