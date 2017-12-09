Left-wingers from the Darkeinu organization are demonstrating outside the National Union party convention taking place Tuesday at the Leonardo hotel in Jerusalem.
פעילי השמאל מפגינים
צילום: דוברות
Left-winger demonstrate against National Union
