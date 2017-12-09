A company commander was reprimanded and a platoon commander and soldier sent to jail for five days after a grenade was thrown at the Shizafon base two weeks ago.
20 soldiers were lightly injured when the grenade was thrown.
News BriefsElul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17
Officers reprimanded, jailed over grenade at army base
