  Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17

Officers reprimanded, jailed over grenade at army base

A company commander was reprimanded and a platoon commander and soldier sent to jail for five days after a grenade was thrown at the Shizafon base two weeks ago.

20 soldiers were lightly injured when the grenade was thrown.

