A 40-year-old worker was seriously injured during the course of his work in a Galilee factory. MDA medics are providing him with medical treatment and are performing resuscitation procedures.
17:39
Reported
News BriefsElul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17
Galilee factory worker caught in machine,badly injured
