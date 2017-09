Sephardic rabbis Benzion Mutzafi, Aharon Yarchi and Moshe Tzadka published a letter calling for the dismissal of Shas MK Yigal Gueta from Shas after he told in a radio interview about his participation in a gay wedding.

The rabbis termed this a "public desecration of G-d's name" and stated that the "rascal" had demanded of his family to participate in his nephew's wedding which is one of the most severe prohibitions in the Torah and should therefore "be removed from public office."