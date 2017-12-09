17:07 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 Petah Tikva cyclist slips, seriously injured A 32-year-old cyclist on an electric bicycle slipped and was moderately to seriously injured on Imbar St., Petah Tikva. MDA and United Hatzalah medics treated the man and transferred him to the Beilinson hospital.

