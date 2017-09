17:01 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 David Sharan,Yitzhak Lieber to house arrest The Rishon Letzion Magistrates Court released David Sharan and Yitzhak Lieber, arrested on suspicion of involvement in the Submarine Affair, to a 10-day house arrest.

► ◄ Last Briefs