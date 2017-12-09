Health Ministry destroys 185 kg of meat and poultry

A Health Ministry veterinarian conducted an inspection in the "Mazuz" supermarket in Yavne and discovered serious sanitary issues in the poultry department.

185 kg of illegal meat and poultry were discovered in poor sanitary conditions .

The veterinarian destroyed the 185 kg of meat and poultry. The Health Ministry stated that "the treatment, storage and marketing of meat products without the conditions required by law could cause harm to public health. The ministry will continue to enforce the law against food businesses violating these conditions."