16:22 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 Truck overturns near Emanuel, driver moderately injured A truck overturned Tuesday afternoon on route 5066 in Samaria near the entrance to Emanuel. The 25-year-old driver was moderately injured and was treated by MDA medics, who transferred him to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva. ► ◄ Last Briefs