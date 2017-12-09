A truck overturned Tuesday afternoon on route 5066 in Samaria near the entrance to Emanuel.
The 25-year-old driver was moderately injured and was treated by MDA medics, who transferred him to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva.
16:22
Reported
News BriefsElul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17
Truck overturns near Emanuel, driver moderately injured
