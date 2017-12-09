16:22
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17

Truck overturns near Emanuel, driver moderately injured

A truck overturned Tuesday afternoon on route 5066 in Samaria near the entrance to Emanuel.

The 25-year-old driver was moderately injured and was treated by MDA medics, who transferred him to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva.

Last Briefs