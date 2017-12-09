Hezbollah can't hold Israeli territory in any situation

A senior IDF officer referred to threats from the northern front and declared to journalists that "there is no situation in which Hezbollah can conquer territory inside Israel. "

The officer said that "Hezbollah's abilities against our forces are nonexistent. With all due respect to its capabilities, and there is respect, it cannot hold Israeli territory for any extended period of time, even though he will claim to have conquered territory. "

The officer added that in certain situations Hezbollah could break through Israeli lines but "the question is what will happen then to those who break through the lines. We are aware of Hezbollah's attaining battle experience in Syria and we are preparing our offensive and defensive systems to deal with it."