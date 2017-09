President Reuven Rivlin said on Tuesday. "The next war will be very different, both in terms of the enemy we face and in terms of the tasks we face."

Speaking during a visit to a military exercise in the north, Rivlin explained, "In the next war, we will have to make sure that we are prepared and protected and that we have made the necessary adjustments in our preparedness and it is important for us as citizens to know that you are ready."