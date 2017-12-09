The three-year-old boy who was hit by a bus and brought to a clinic on Daniel Yanovski Street in Jerusalem has died of his injuries at Shaare Zedek Medical Center.
The bus driver was detained for questioning by the police.
News BriefsElul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17
Bus victim dies
