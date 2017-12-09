The New Israel Fund is suing the Yisrael Hayom daily for its story that the fund took part in paying for a farewell event for former Knesset member Basel Ghattas before he entered prison for smuggling a cell phone to a prison inmate.
|
14:09
Reported
News BriefsElul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17
The New Israel Fund sues Yisrael Hayom
The New Israel Fund is suing the Yisrael Hayom daily for its story that the fund took part in paying for a farewell event for former Knesset member Basel Ghattas before he entered prison for smuggling a cell phone to a prison inmate.
Last Briefs