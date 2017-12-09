The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that rescue teams were able to join Israeli hikers who were stranded on a mountain peak in the north of Greece.
At this hour efforts are being made to rescue them, despite the problematic weather in the area.
Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17
Greece: Rescue teams join stuck Israeli hikers
