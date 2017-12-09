Hamas celebrates Disengagement anniversary

Islamist terror group Hamas posted a festive announcement on Tuesday to mark the anniversary on the Muslim calendar of Israel's unilateral uprooting of Jewish communities and withdrawal from Gaza in the summer of 2005.

Saying that the Arab struggle forced then-prime minister Ariel Sharon to retract his statement that the law for Netzarim is the same as the one for Tel Aviv, Hamas advocated struggle and denigrated diplomacy. Within that framework, it voiced opposition to stopping the payment of salaries to the families of terrorists.