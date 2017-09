Tirpaz Ltd. is informing its customers that there is a fear of finding pieces of red rubber in a very small quantity of "B & D" (Better and Different) Pitzputzei Orez (rice crispies), weighing 450 grams with expiration dates of June 28th and 29th 2018.

The company asks consumers not to eat the product and is working to collect it. Tirpaz is asking customers with cereal corresponding to that size and those dates to contact customer service at 02-5355137.