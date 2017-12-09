Channel 10 morning-show hosts Orly Vilnai and Guy Meroz are scheduled to be married this Friday in a Jewish religious service.
Ten years ago they married in a civil ceremony presided over by politician Shulamit Aloni.
|
13:19
Reported
News BriefsElul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17
Orly and Guy to marry according to Jewish law
Channel 10 morning-show hosts Orly Vilnai and Guy Meroz are scheduled to be married this Friday in a Jewish religious service.
Ten years ago they married in a civil ceremony presided over by politician Shulamit Aloni.
Last Briefs