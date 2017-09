12:54 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 Elul 21, 5777 , 12/09/17 Netanyahu blesses National Union conference Read more Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has blessed those participating in a conference of the National Union faction of the Jewish Home party, saying, "We have succeeded in building a thriving country, a world leader in economics, technology, security, cyber, and health." ► ◄ Last Briefs