Report: Hezbollah declares victory in Syria

Lebanese terror group Hezbollah has declared victory in the Syrian war, dismissing remaining fighting as “scattered battles”, according to Reuters.

Reuters cited the pro-Hezbollah newspaper Al-Akhbar's coverage of a Monday-evening religious gathering where Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said, Referring to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s opponents, “The path of the other project has failed and wants to negotiate for some gains.” He also said, “We have won in the war (in Syria)...and what remains are scattered battles.”